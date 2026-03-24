Madinet Masr: Pioneering Egypt's real estate transformation with global ambitions

Madinet Masr is leading an ambitious transformation in Egypt’s real estate landscape
Under President and CEO Abdallah Sallam, Madinet Masr is expanding its portfolio to serve Egypt’s real estate market.
Madinet Masr is leading an ambitious transformation in Egypt’s real estate landscape. Founded in 1959, the company later acquired Minka Real Estate Investment, the business created by current President and CEO Abdallah Sallam. Today, it is evolving into a modern developer focused on long-term value creation for a rapidly growing population.
“Our ambition is unlimited. Our vision is clear. We aim to become a Global 500 company within the next decade,” says Sallam. “Today, based on independent third-party research, we already rank among the top three developers in customer awareness and top-of-mind perception.”
The company recorded sales of $1 billion in 2024 and again in 2025, reflecting an expanding pipeline of new products and services. That includes SAFE, a digital fractional-ownership platform, launched in 2024, which broadens access to real estate by enabling younger investors to enter the market through income-producing assets – showcasing Madinet Masr’s commitment to innovation, accessibility and economic empowerment.
Another landmark project is the Shark Tank Business Park. Inspired by the global hit TV show, the 20-acre development in Taj City will create a vibrant ecosystem that blends work and play to reimagine the entrepreneurial environment and unlock business growth.
As the group expands regionally, strengthening partnerships across priority sectors, Madinet Masr continues to position itself as a catalyst for national growth, and an emerging regional player with global ambitions.
Regional and international partnerships are core to our strategy.
How do you aim for Madinet Masr to be perceived?
This company has a very unique DNA. I often benchmark it against those brands you instinctively associate with a nation, like IKEA with Sweden, Sony or Toyota with Japan, Mercedes with Germany. That is how I want Madinet Masr to be perceived, especially by the international community: as a national, iconic Egyptian brand.
How do strategic partnerships help enable your vision?
These partnerships tie directly to our purpose statement: to drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities. We are even adding an extension to it: developing sustainable communities that make life safer, better and easier.
Building a structure is the easy part. Our local partnerships allow us to genuinely deliver sustainable communities.
Why should UAE investors consider Egypt?
Egypt's fundamentals are exceptional. The country is geographically large, rich in land and uniquely conducive to development. Add to that a strong labour force and a vibrant, growing population, and the potential becomes enormous. From a business and economic standpoint, the long-term fundamentals remain extremely strong.
How important are UAE partnerships to your growth plans?
Regional and international partnerships are core to our strategy. We are looking for the right allies to help us scale quickly across the region and globally. We are already exploring opportunities beyond the Gulf. I do not see any reason to limit our ambition.