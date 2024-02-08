Dubai: Dubai’s biggest listed developer Emaar Properties reported a 70 per cent increase year-on-year increase in its net profit for the 2023 financial year.
The real estate behemoth recorded revenues of Dh26.7 billion ($7.3 billion) and net profit of Dh11.6 billion ($ 3.2 billion) in 2023 achieving growth of 7 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively compared to the same period last year.
“This performance was supported by growth in tourism, a continued upward trend in retail sales, and a consistent increase in real estate demand,” Emaar said in a statement on Thursday.
Property sales increased by 15 per cent hitting highs of Dh40.3 billion ($11 billion).
Emaar also achieved a 63 per cent growth in EBITDA, reaching Dh16 billion ($4.4 billion) during 2023 as compared to 2022.
Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said, “Following a prosperous 2023, our achievements are indeed gratifying. The strategic initiatives undertaken in the past two years, coupled with enhancements in consumer confidence and overall business dynamics, especially in the real estate and retail sector, have significantly influenced our company's operations throughout the previous year.”
Alabbar said, “With these results, we look forward to a positive performance in our shopping centres, hotels, and property sales in 2024. We remain committed to unveiling innovative projects and unparalleled offerings across all our business divisions.”