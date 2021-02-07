Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Sunday said it issued over 32,000 of its electronic ‘prestige cards’ following the launch of the programme two months ago.
Under the initiative, DLD provides four classes of these cards; Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and a Crown card, which is a special card for VIP and high-ranking officials.
DLD said it issued 73 platinum cards, 258 diamond cards, 1,950 gold cards, 28,829 silver cards, and 1,027 crown cards.
“The programme received an unprecedented level of interest from its target audience, including high-profile owners, VIPs, and high-ranking officials, as it provided them with a wide package of services and features to save their time and effort as well as to help them complete their transactions easily and conveniently,” said the regulator in a statement.
The prestige card provides beneficiaries with a wide range of services, including account management services for owners, and reception and guidance via a concierge. The cardholder will also gain access to a lounge for VIP owners as well as be provided with a number of services.
The cardholder will also get invited to various real estate events and conferences as well as to membership services in local and international real estate forums.
“The results achieved through the prestige cards initiative in a short period of time reflect the initiative’s success, given the effort and time its target audience are able to save. We see in such projects an urgent necessity to enhance the sector’s performance, and by regularly monitoring market and customer needs, we are capable of launching initiatives with proactive solutions that would guarantee leadership on global performance indicators,” said Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD.