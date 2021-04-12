Dubai: Both towers making up Dubai’s next iconic project – the One Za’abeel – have been topped out. These towers will be connected by a cantilever, which by itself adds to the complexity of what is being achieved.
The developer, Ithra Dubai, is anticipating the finalization of the full cladding of all of Tower A, Tower B and The Link – which is the cantilever - by the end of this year, therefore bringing exterior works to completion. Interior construction and fitting will then resume.
Tower A has reached its ultimate structural point and marks the completion of One Za’abeel’s structural phase. “The iconic development today reached a pinnacle in construction with the top out of Towers A and B, bestowing a new wonder of architectural design, ultra-luxurious offerings, and innovative construction onto the world map,” said Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai.
Late last year, Ithra Dubai accomplished one of the heaviest lifts in the region, with the first section of The Link weighing 8,500 tonnes set into its final position 100 meters above the ground. This lift and successful completion of the sky concourse qualifies One Za’abeel to attempt breaking the Guinness World record for the ‘longest cantilevered building’.
On completion, The Link will host several high-end attractions, including hospitality and entertainment venues, restaurants, an infinity pool, a luxury spa and an observation deck.