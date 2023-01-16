Dubai's annual real estate transactions crossed the milestone of half a trillion dirhams for the first time in 2022. Maintaining its exponential growth trajectory, the sector witnessed transactions worth a record Dh528 billion in 2022, a 76.5 per cent increase from 2021.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: "The exceptional performance of the real estate sector reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai one of the world’s top three cities.
“The results also support the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched by His Highness to double the size of Dubai's economy by 2033. The sector is a key pillar of Dubai's strategy for sustainable development and a vital driver of its 2040 Urban Master Plan.”