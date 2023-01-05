Key facts to consider before buying property to rent out

"Purchasing an apartment for renting purposes, you should, above all, look at the location of a building. The key points are its transport accessibility, distance from entertainment places (like restaurants), and tourist attractions. Tenants also value green areas and the waterfront in Dubai.



Talking about particular areas, our AI suggests investing in Jumeirah Village Circle. It is a rapidly growing district where prices are relatively low and, on average, account for Dh770,000, according to our AI. But in the three following years, they will increase by 38 per cent. This area is suitable for daily rentals through AirBnB and seasonal rentals (for people who come here to work for 6-9 months). Real estate investors may earn up to 5.1 per cent yearly rental yield in this area.



Dubai Hills is another excellent area for buying property to lease. Here an investor can earn up to 5.3 percent yearly rental yield. But the cost of property in this area is twice higher as in Jumeirah Village Circle."



- Galtsev