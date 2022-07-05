Dubai: The master-developer Dubai South Properties has launched the South Bay at the heart of The Residential District. To feature more than 800 villas and townhouses and more than 200 waterfront mansions, there will also be a 1-kilometre long crystal lagoon and ‘multiple beaches’. The project includes more than 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade.
The launch comes as Dubai South and the newly named Expo City Dubai (formerly District 2020) start to draw property buyer and developer interest. “With the Expo site now transforming into Expo City Dubai by October and based on the huge demand for premium properties in the area, this project will be an ideal option for those seeking quality living at competitive prices,” said a spokesperson. “At Dubai South, we are always aligned with the government’s mission of making Dubai the best place to live, work and visit.”
South Bay’s sales will launch in September, and customers can start registering their interest now. Townhouses and villas at South Bay will be spread across a built-up area from 2,900 to 4,800 square feet in a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom townhouses and semi-detached villas. The mansions, all on the waterfront, will feature five-, six-, and seven-bedroom options with a maximum built-up area of around 13,000 square feet.
“The launch of South Bay comes in light of our successful sell-out of all the residential projects we had launched over the past few years,” the spokesperson added.