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Dubai records Dh377 million sale for single Naïa Island beachfront plot

The 52,866 sq ft estate sets a new Dubai land benchmark for one residence

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Naïa Island Dubai
Naïa Island Dubai

Dubai: A single beachfront residential plot on Naïa Island Dubai has sold for Dh377 million, setting a new benchmark for ultra-prime land values in the emirate and showing continued demand for large private waterfront estates.

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the sale of the 52,866.32 square foot plot for a private end-user. The estate is intended for one residence, making the transaction rare in a market where most major land deals are usually linked to larger development sites or multi-plot purchases.

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The deal values the land at about Dh11,000 per square foot of gross floor area, according to data shared by the company, placing Naïa Island above several established global trophy markets, including Palm Beach and Indian Creek in Florida.

The transaction is Dubai’s second-highest residential sale recorded since the start of 2026 and one of only four residential deals above Dh350 million during the period.

“This is a landmark transaction, not just in terms of size but for what it represents," said George Azar, Chairman and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty across the UAE, UK and Saudi Arabia. "For many ultra-high-net-worth individuals, this is a rare opportunity to secure something that simply no longer exists elsewhere, the ability to create a legacy asset from the ground up."

This also speaks to the level of confidence that international buyers continue to have in Dubai’s long-term growth trajectory,” Azar added.

Large private plots remain scarce

Naïa Island Dubai is planned as a low-density beachfront estate with 91 land plots and a limited number of ultra-exclusive LVMH Cheval Blanc branded villas, each with private beach access.

Around 95% of the released beachfront villa plots have already been sold, according to details shared with Gulf News. Dubai Land Department data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield Core shows 63 transactions have been recorded since the project was released in late 2025.

The pace of sales points to strong demand from ultra-high-net-worth buyers for private coastal land that can support large custom-built homes close to the city.

Naïa Island has already accounted for 38% of Dubai’s ultra-prime seaside residential and plot transactions above Dh150 million between January 2025 and March 2026, based on 26 Naïa deals out of 69 recorded seaside transactions, according to REIDIN data cited by the company.

Recorded plot sizes on the island range from about 19,500 square feet to 53,000 square feet, with previous sales registered up to Dh178 million. The latest Dh377 million sale now moves the island’s benchmark higher.

Land value sets new market level

The Naïa deal is significant because the price is tied to the land, not a completed mansion.

Dubai has seen completed villas in elite districts sell for Dh300 million to Dh400 million, but those deals usually price in the finished home, interior specifications and built product. Naïa Island’s latest transaction is being driven by the size of the plot, the beachfront position and the ability to build a private residence at a scale that is difficult to find in mature global cities.

According to the data shared, established prime waterfront districts in Dubai generally trade between the mid-Dh3,000s and low-Dh6,000s per square foot, while Naïa has reached Dh11,000 per square foot of GFA because of its low-density model and large build allowances.

The island has also seen increases of up to 69% from original values as development has progressed, reflecting strong absorption at the top end of the market.

Naïa Island’s positioning has been strengthened by the planned arrival of the region’s first LVMH Cheval Blanc property, giving the development a branded hospitality and residential element aimed at a small pool of global buyers.

The wider trend is also playing out in other mature property markets, where planning restrictions and higher density have made large single-residence beachfront plots harder to secure.

Dubai is benefiting from that scarcity because it can still offer private waterfront land within reach of the city’s business, retail and leisure districts.

The latest Naïa Island deal shows that buyers at the top end of the market are still willing to pay record prices when the asset is difficult to repeat.

More to follow...

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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