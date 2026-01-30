Chaimaa Holding unveils ISLA Private Residences on Dubai Islands

Another standout feature of the evening was a drone show that illuminated the Dubai skyline, narrating Chaimaa Holding’s journey and its philosophy of slow, intentional luxury.

Founded in Morocco, Chaimaa Holding has delivered more than 40,000 residential units across the country and has been active in Dubai since 2015. Its UAE portfolio includes developments such as Chaimaa Premiere, Chaimaa Avenue I & II, Elegance by Chaimaa, and Symphony by Chaimaa. Through these properties, it has brought its distinctive North African design intelligence balancing material warmth, proportion, and lifestyle-led planning to a market dominated by high-density glass towers.

The choice of Dubai Islands was equally intentional as the location offered a rare opportunity to move away from volume-driven development towards something more intimate and emotionally resonant.

Conceived as a place where living becomes intentional, ISLA Private Residences comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within the master-planned coastal destination aligned with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Vision. With 21 kilometres of beachfront and Blue Flag-certified beaches, the location offers an environment that complements ISLA’s philosophy of unhurried living.

What sets ISLA apart is not just its setting, but the way lifestyle is embedded into its architecture. It is the only project on Dubai Islands to feature three full levels of amenities, spanning wellness, family and social experiences. Residents will have access to infinity pools, rooftop wellness decks, fitness and aqua gyms, landscaped gardens, social lounges, curated family spaces and even an outdoor cinema, amenities designed not as add-ons, but as extensions of daily life.

“ISLA is not a departure from our portfolio; it is its most distilled expression,” emphasises El Alj. “A project where design, wellness, craftsmanship, and location come together without compromise. ISLA is where Chaimaa’s legacy meets Dubai’s next chapter.”

Apartments at ISLA Private Residences will start at Dh2.2 million for a one-bedroom home, Dh3.3 million for two bedrooms, and Dh4.1 million for three-bedroom residences, positioning the development competitively within Dubai’s evolving luxury beachfront market. Construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028, marking the next chapter in Chaimaa Holding’s expanding footprint in the UAE and offering residents not just a home, but a slower, more intentional way of living by the sea.