Dubai property buyers get keys months ahead of time

With off-plan properties accounting for 74 per cent of residential sales by volume during the first half of 2026, according to REIDIN, timely delivery has become particularly important for buyers who commit their savings years before receiving their homes.

Dubai delivered 24,537 homes during the first half of 2026, up more than 36 per cent from 18,043 during the same period last year, according to Dubai Land Department figures cited by industry executives.

Dubai: Imagine buying an off-plan apartment in Dubai with a promise to receive the keys in three years, only to find your new home ready nine months ahead of schedule.

“If the contractors and the rates are settled early, nothing at the end is waiting on a decision. You pay for that sooner, and it is the cheapest insurance in this business,” he added.

To address these challenges, developers are increasingly placing orders for critical materials months before they are required on site. They are also fixing contractor and supplier rates early, securing manufacturing slots and identifying alternative suppliers to prevent individual delays from disrupting entire projects.

“The structure is rarely the problem. Getting closer to completion is what carries the risk, and that is the stage where a handover date sits,” Abduljabbar said.

“You cannot control a shipping route from a site office in Dubai. What you can control is how early you order, and how much slack you have built into the programme before a delay reaches you,” he ntoed.

For investors financing their purchases, the timing of handover can also influence cash-flow planning and the point at which the property begins contributing towards ownership costs. She believes developers who consistently meet or beat completion deadlines are likely to strengthen their relationships with investors and repeat buyers.

For example, an apartment expected to generate Dh80,000 in annual rental income could potentially produce Dh60,000 in gross rent over nine additional months if handed over that much earlier, assuming it is immediately rentable and a tenant is secured.

“Everyone talks about location, design and returns. I would add the asset of time. Because what is a projected 10% return really worth if the investor receives the keys a year late? A handover date is not just a line in a brochure, it is part of the investment itself,” she added.

“In Dubai the unit is the asset, but the handover date is what turns it into rent, a home or an exit. A trusted date is now part of the product,” he added.

Muhammed believes the next stage of Dubai’s property market will be increasingly shaped by actual completions rather than ambitious project launches. “The next phase will be defined by completions, not launches,” he said.

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