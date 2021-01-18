Dubai: All of the infrastructure works at Dubai Maritime City are entering the final stage. As of now, 80 per cent of the Dh140 million road and support networks for the hub's first phase is done.
"All major and minor components that will facilitate the delivery of world-class services at DMC are expected to be completed on time," the developer, DP World, said in a statement. "The site is set to become a major hub... cementing Dubai's leading position as a leading global maritime centre."
DP World said progress was made despite the "unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic". In over 11 months, construction work in Phase 1 has seen 4,830 man-days and 857,194 safe man-hours being recorded.
"Following the completion of the infrastructure of Phase 1, we will set the ball rolling for the development of other works of this landmark project that is set to transform the maritime sector in the country," said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region. "We take pride in the fact that the pandemic and the resulting restrictions on movement did not cause any significant delays in the project."
* Apart from this, 3.5-km of the 7-km road works have also reached the completion phase.