GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Dubai homes record Dh221.3b sales in first half of 2026

June rebound points to resilient demand despite softer first-half sales

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai homes record Dh221.3b sales in first half of 2026
Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: Dubai’s residential property market recorded sales worth Dh221.3 billion across almost 79,200 transactions in the first half of 2026, according to real estate advisory and property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell.

The figures point to another active six-month period for the emirate’s housing market, although residential sales were just under 14% lower compared with the same period last year, while total sales values declined 15.7%.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

June sales rebound

Market activity picked up in June after a quieter May, with nearly 12,315 residential transactions worth Dh25.17 billion. That was up almost a third from May, when 9,500 purchases worth Dh22 billion were recorded.

“Following a quieter May, partly because of the Eid holiday, residential sales rebounded in June, with an almost 30% month-on-month rise in transactions," said Ronan Arthur, Director, Head of Residential Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell. "While some of the increase reflects deals deferred from May, the recovery indicates investor confidence remained resilient despite recent regional uncertainty.”

Off-plan keeps leading the market

Off-plan sales continued to dominate residential activity in June, with 9,442 transactions accounting for 76% of the market.

The value of off-plan sales reached Dh17.6 billion during the month, up from Dh15.2 billion in May, showing that buyers remained active in new project launches and future handover homes.

The June rebound also suggests that demand has not stalled despite softer first-half comparisons, with investors continuing to commit capital to Dubai’s residential market after a brief slowdown in May.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ain DubaiDubai property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alabbar argued that one of the UAE's greatest economic strengths lies in the culture of stability and trust.

Alabbar: Dh5b Dubai project fund attracted no takers

2m read
Jio’s DRHP filing kicks off one of India’s most closely watched public offerings

India’s biggest share sale? Jio IPO plans take shape

3m read
Abu Dhabi skyline

ADX and DFM see stronger foreign investor demand

3m read
A general view of the U.S. Capitol on June 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.

US authorises $2b in anti-drone weapons to Kuwait

1m read