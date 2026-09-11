Dubai Healthcare City launches AED3 billion Dubai Creek Gardens residential development

AED3 billion development to expand residential offerings in Dubai Healthcare City
Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has marked the groundbreaking of Dubai Creek Gardens, an AED3 billion master-planned residential development by Global Partners Ltd in DHCC Phase 2.
Spanning more than 127,000 square meters along Dubai Creek, the development represents a significant addition to the destination’s integrated healthcare, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem.
“Dubai Creek Gardens represents a forward-looking investment in the future of residential living in Dubai, reflecting our long-term confidence in the emirate’s continued growth.” Bader Saeed Hareb, Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II, commented.
“We selected DHCC Phase 2 for this development because of its strategic location and the opportunity to create a distinctive residential destination that complements its growing healthcare, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem,” he added.
The event was attended by senior executives and key representatives from the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of DHCC; Global Partners Ltd; Mirage Leisure and Development; OCTA Properties; BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH and Marriott International.
The development has been positioned as aligned with two of Dubai's key strategic plans: the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, both of which aim to improve quality of life and build sustainable, people-centered communities by expanding green and recreational space across the emirate.
DHCA has also taken a stake in the project as a founding shareholder of the Global Partners Property Fund II, part of a wider push to draw long-term foreign investment into the destination.
Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, of Marriott International, and Global Leader of Design Hotels, said the branded residences are intended to provide a lifestyle centered around ‘holistic wellbeing set within a walkable neighbourhood that blends living, working and leisure’.
The announcement comes in at crucial time when Dubai's population continues to climb, with projections putting the city at 5.8 million residents by 2040, an upward trajectory that sustained demand for premium residential communities.
“We remain committed to supporting Dubai’s wider vision for sustainable urban growth while creating an environment that meets the evolving needs of the people and businesses that form part of the DHCC community,” Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority added.
Dubai Creek Gardens is scheduled for completion in 2030, when it will become one of the newest pillars of DHCC Phase 2's push to establish itself as an integrated hub for healthcare, wellness, living and lifestyle.