Dubai: The Dubai Design District (s3) is offering co-working spaces for those Lebanese startups - and even bigger companies - impacted by the recent Beirut Port blast. The plan is to provide ready space that would allow them to re-start operations at the earliest and "regain a local and regional footprint".
"As the region’s largest community of local and international talent, our ecosystem has benefited significantly from the drive, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of regional and international designers including the Lebanese," said Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of d3. "We hope this programme will let Lebanese designers enjoy the benefits of our community, so they can quickly get back on their feet and get moving again.”
Held under d3’s 'Design for Good' initiative, the three-year programme aims to help companies re-establish their presence with an opportunity to network and collaborate with the likes of Dior, Burberry, Zaha Hadid Architects and Foster + Partners, as well as make use of d3-hosted events such as Dubai Design Week.