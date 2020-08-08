Dubai: Dubai Land Department has launched its ‘Green List’ initiative aimed at cutting out all unwanted communications between property owners and brokers.
This new service will “minimise” unwanted communications and ensure only owners are contacted by “genuine brokers only”. The project also seeks to reduce real estate violations related to direct marketing, as it opens additional channels for real estate companies.
Property owners are required to register and be available for communication with brokers and to assist them in selling or rent their properties. The owners can opt to deactivate their accounts anytime they want.
The Green List will also reduce the number of complaints of some real estate brokers reaching out to the owners without their consent.
“Since the Green List helps to directly link the owners to brokers, it provides a transparent communication channel to enhance relations between both parties,” said Ali Abdulla Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Licensing Department in RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Agency). “We hope that this project will help stimulate real estate transactions and enable the investor and the owner to make real estate transactions decisions through an integrated set of digital procedures.”