Dubai: More of Dubai’s property leasing is getting onto digital platforms.
Dubai Asset Management has struck a partnership with Urban, the proptech platform, by which its portfolio of properties – numbering 400 homes - will have virtual displays. Leases too can be entered into the virtual way.
DAM’s portfolio represents a sizeable spread, and includes Shorooq, Ghoroob, Layan, Remraam, and Dubai Wharf.
As with every listing on the Urban platform, Dubai Asset Management will see each of its properties thoroughly inspected, cleaned, professionally photographed, and showcased through the virtual tours. Renters can also visit homes on their own via “digital locks”, submit paperwork through the app and have access to unparalleled support.
“Whether you’re a first-time homeowner, or an institutional landlord, our offer is compelling and suits all property sizes,” said Rashid Al Ghurair, CEO of Urban. “We have focused on individual landlords to date, but with such a real estate heavyweight coming on board, this is a gamechanger.”
Rashid Al Ghurari is also the owner of Cafu, the fuel delivery service app.