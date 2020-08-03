1 of 8
The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, Bentley ultra-luxury drop-top GT, will make its global debut at Cheval Blanc in St Tropez, as part of a European Summer Tour hosted by the British marque.
Revealed in pictures back in February this year, the Continental GT Mulliner will get Grand Black walnut veneer as standard, while a new extensive range of 88 different piano-finished wood veneers is available through Bentley Mulliner Personal Commissioning.
This means customers can specify a veneer finish that can be matched to the interior or exterior of the car. This is done by hand sanding Burr walnut veneer and polishing it to produce a smooth finish before painting to match the colour of the customer’s choice.
Up front there is a new Double Diamond radiator grille, flanked by cut-crystal inspired headlamps and bespoke Mulliner-branded side vents that continue the unique silver-on-black diamond theme.
The new Double Diamond design was inspired by Bentley’s exclusive Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting design concept, which is seen on all four seats, the door casings, rear quarters and now for the first time the tonneau cover.
The Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting was tailored to include contrast stitching in two complementary colours and takes almost 400,000 stitches to complete the cabin. Apparently, each diamond contains exactly 712 individual stitches. Bentley says developing the embroidery process to deliver this process alone took 18 months.
The new 22-inch 10-spoke painted and polished wheels have floating, self-levelling badges that remain upright as the wheel rotates.
The centre console houses a new Breitling for Mulliner clock with a brushed metallic face and bejewelled hour marks. The clock bezel and air vent surrounds are finished in chrome with the same ornate design applied to the Driver Display.
