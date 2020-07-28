Dubai: The mixed-use development Dubai South has extended its stimulus package for tenants, including a 50 per cent reduction in the set up fees at the Business Centre. There is also a similar cut in license fees on a new company formation as well for renewals at Business Park.
These packages will be available to tenants and new entrants right through the end of the year. These are available to those who submit their applications after July, 26.
“It is our responsibility to support our existing clients and companies who are trying to establish their businesses at Dubai South, particularly during these challenging times,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
“We understand that the business community is in need of extended support and flexibility, and we are committed to channeling our efforts into reinvigorating the business sector.”