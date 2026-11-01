Under the revised rules, plots along internal roads can now have a ground floor and two additional floors of residential apartments. Previously, these plots were mainly designated for attached villas.

The changes offer greater flexibility depending on the location and size of individual plots. They are aimed at making better use of available land, encouraging investment and supporting Al Satwa's future development.

Plots along external roads will have more options, including buildings with a commercial ground floor and two or three floors of residential apartments. The number of permitted floors will depend on the plot's location and the applicable planning requirements.

The minimum size can be met through an existing plot or by combining two or more smaller plots. Owners may also include the access lanes between the plots as part of the combined site, subject to approval and other requirements.

The changes are expected to create more opportunities for property owners to redevelop their land and increase the availability of residential and commercial spaces in the area.

He said the new rules would give property owners and investors more choices when redeveloping their properties while ensuring that future development meets the area's needs.

Eng. Mansour Al Rais, Director of the Executive Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, said the changes were part of efforts to improve established neighbourhoods through flexible and sustainable planning.

Dubai Municipality said the updated rules take into account Al Satwa's location within the city and the need to balance new development with the area's existing character.

The move is designed to encourage owners of smaller plots to combine their properties and create larger sites that can accommodate bigger developments. This is expected to make better use of land and improve the area's appeal to investors and developers.

The update is part of Dubai Municipality's wider efforts to improve existing neighbourhoods, make more efficient use of land and create better opportunities for residential and commercial development.

Property owners and other customers can check the revised regulations and apply for the relevant services through the Build in Dubai platform (https://buildindubai.gov.ae/).

As part of the review, the municipality worked with relevant service authorities to assess infrastructure capacity and traffic requirements. The aim is to ensure that roads, essential services and other infrastructure can support future development.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.