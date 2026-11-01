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Dubai changes Al Satwa building rules, allows more floors for residential projects

Property owners in Al Satwa can now develop larger residential and mixed-use projects

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Eligible plots of 1,000 square metres or more can qualify for a ground floor and eight additional floors.
Eligible plots of 1,000 square metres or more can qualify for a ground floor and eight additional floors.

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has revised the building regulations for Al Satwa, allowing property owners to develop taller residential buildings and introduce more commercial spaces in the neighbourhood.

The changes offer greater flexibility depending on the location and size of individual plots. They are aimed at making better use of available land, encouraging investment and supporting Al Satwa's future development.

Under the revised rules, plots along internal roads can now have a ground floor and two additional floors of residential apartments. Previously, these plots were mainly designated for attached villas.

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Plots along external roads will have more options, including buildings with a commercial ground floor and two or three floors of residential apartments. The number of permitted floors will depend on the plot's location and the applicable planning requirements.

The changes are expected to create more opportunities for property owners to redevelop their land and increase the availability of residential and commercial spaces in the area.

Larger plots get permission for taller buildings

The revised regulations also offer additional development benefits to property owners with plots measuring 1,000 square metres or more.

The minimum size can be met through an existing plot or by combining two or more smaller plots. Owners may also include the access lanes between the plots as part of the combined site, subject to approval and other requirements.

Eligible properties can qualify for a ground floor and eight additional floors of residential apartments, with a maximum floor area ratio (FAR) of 3.5.

The move is designed to encourage owners of smaller plots to combine their properties and create larger sites that can accommodate bigger developments. This is expected to make better use of land and improve the area's appeal to investors and developers.

Municipality assesses infrastructure needs

Dubai Municipality said the updated rules take into account Al Satwa's location within the city and the need to balance new development with the area's existing character.

Eng. Mansour Al Rais, Director of the Executive Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, said the changes were part of efforts to improve established neighbourhoods through flexible and sustainable planning.

He said the new rules would give property owners and investors more choices when redeveloping their properties while ensuring that future development meets the area's needs.

As part of the review, the municipality worked with relevant service authorities to assess infrastructure capacity and traffic requirements. The aim is to ensure that roads, essential services and other infrastructure can support future development.

Property owners and other customers can check the revised regulations and apply for the relevant services through the Build in Dubai platform (https://buildindubai.gov.ae/).

The update is part of Dubai Municipality's wider efforts to improve existing neighbourhoods, make more efficient use of land and create better opportunities for residential and commercial development.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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