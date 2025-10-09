DP World breaks ground on futuristic global HQ at Expo City Dubai

New global HQ promises innovation, sustainability and regional firsts for Expo City
Dubai: DP World has officially entered the next stage of construction for its new global headquarters at Expo City Dubai, marking a pivotal step in the company’s evolution and the city’s ambition to become a hub for trade and innovation.
The project is slated for completion in 2027. Once ready, the headquarters will anchor Expo City’s role in global connectivity and serve as a testbed for sustainable workspace design in the region. Its standout feature is a 10.45-metre cantilever, which lends the building the illusion of hovering above the ground.
The facility, spanning 301,940 square feet, will accommodate 850 employees and welcome approximately 2,000 visitors daily. The first two floors are conceived as public-facing spaces, with cafes, restaurants and meeting rooms designed to encourage interaction. At its core, the Flow Pavilion and fountain from Expo 2020 will be retained as a legacy centrepiece, having once drawn over 1.2 million visitors.
Another first for the region is an automated parking facility of this scale, capable of accommodating nearly 1,000 vehicles, including 100 electric cars.
The site spans 18,013.63 square metres, with a footprint of 16,220 square metres, and rises to 38 metres. Interior design emphasises natural light, tempered via energy-efficient louvres to control solar gain. The building will feature integrated digital systems across energy management, visitor access and workplace operations.
