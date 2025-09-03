GOLD/FOREX
DP World to now manage resort logistics for Atlantis Dubai

Partnership covers daily deliveries and 7,000 pallets for Atlantis, The Palm and The Royal

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Atlantis Dubai sources over 60,000 products from nearly 70 countries.
Dubai: DP World has signed a partnership with Atlantis Dubai Resorts to handle logistics operations for Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

The agreement gives DP World responsibility for managing nearly 7,000 pallets of goods through its logistics network. This includes daily deliveries of perishables, dry goods and specialty items. Services will draw on temperature-controlled storage, inventory management, and real-time cargo tracking to ensure supply chain visibility.

Atlantis Dubai sources over 60,000 products from nearly 70 countries. These range from premium food ingredients to everyday essentials, supporting resorts that serve tens of thousands of guests daily.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & MD of DP World GCC, said the complexity of luxury hospitality supply chains requires agility and precision. “Our model provides hotels with the flexibility and efficiency they need while allowing them to focus on delivering world-class guest experiences,” he said.

Paul Baker, President of Atlantis, Kerzner International, said the collaboration will help the resorts operate more efficiently. “Partnering with DP World gives us a scalable, end-to-end logistics framework that strengthens our operations today and supports our long-term growth ambitions across the region,” he said.

The first phase of the partnership will focus on optimising inbound flows and storage. Both companies are also exploring opportunities to expand into procurement and wider supply chain solutions.

The deal adds to DP World’s growing presence in the hospitality sector, where it has been working with regional brands to develop tailored logistics models for complex operating environments.

