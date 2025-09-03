Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & MD of DP World GCC, said the complexity of luxury hospitality supply chains requires agility and precision. “Our model provides hotels with the flexibility and efficiency they need while allowing them to focus on delivering world-class guest experiences,” he said.

The agreement gives DP World responsibility for managing nearly 7,000 pallets of goods through its logistics network. This includes daily deliveries of perishables, dry goods and specialty items. Services will draw on temperature-controlled storage, inventory management, and real-time cargo tracking to ensure supply chain visibility.

The deal adds to DP World’s growing presence in the hospitality sector, where it has been working with regional brands to develop tailored logistics models for complex operating environments.

The first phase of the partnership will focus on optimising inbound flows and storage. Both companies are also exploring opportunities to expand into procurement and wider supply chain solutions.

Paul Baker, President of Atlantis, Kerzner International, said the collaboration will help the resorts operate more efficiently. “Partnering with DP World gives us a scalable, end-to-end logistics framework that strengthens our operations today and supports our long-term growth ambitions across the region,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.