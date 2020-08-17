Dubai: Pay off the rents by credit cards – Aldar is allowing its tenants to do so from today (August 17) as part of efforts to offer flexible payment options.
Residents can choose to make advance rent payments using UAE-registered credit cards on a yearly, quarterly or monthly basis. All credit card fees will be paid by Aldar.
The service will be available to all customers renting at Aldar-owned residential properties across all of the company’s communities.
“From virtual tours of all available units, to rent-to-own purchasing options, we continue to expand our offerings and leverage the latest technologies to provide greater flexibility wherever possible,” said Meqdad Al Mubarak – Executive Director, Portfolio Management at Aldar Properties.
“We believe that this new payment method will offer considerable value to our residents and look forward to innovating even more customer journeys moving forward.”