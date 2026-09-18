292 villas from Dh8.5m go on sale September 26, with 45 on the waterway
Aldar has launched Yas Riva Reserve, a gated villa community on the northeast waterfront of Yas Island, adding to a growing string of low-rise developments the company has rolled out across the destination in recent years.
The community will comprise 292 villas across four, five and six-bedroom layouts, including 45 homes built directly on the waterway. These villas will get an option to add a private pontoon for boat mooring.
The new development sits opposite the existing Yas Riva project, which Aldar launched in 2024 and is now building out, and will connect to the rest of Yas Island via a new bridge that also creates an additional entry point onto the island.
Villas will feature timber-accented facades and layouts designed around indoor-outdoor living, set within a network of linear parks and pocket gardens intended to keep the community walkable. Residents will have access to a clubhouse, pool, gym facilities, children's play areas, padel and sports courts, retail space and a mosque, alongside proximity to Yas Acres, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Mall, and Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Sales open on September 26, with prices starting from Dh8.5 million.
The launch adds another villa product to a stretch of Yas Island that already includes West Yas, Yas Acres and Yas Riva itself, positioning Yas Riva Reserve as a higher-end, waterfront-access alternative within that same corridor rather than a standalone concept.
Whether that segmentation finds buyers will depend on how Yas Island's villa demand holds up after a run of strong sell-outs. Aldar's Orchids townhouses at Yas Acres sold out for over Dh680 million in June, while The Canopies at Yas Point generated Dh1.5 billion at launch in July.
The track record suggests Aldar is launching Yas Riva Reserve into a market that has, so far, absorbed new supply on Yas Island without much resistance. Though the Dh8.5 million starting price puts it at a distinctly higher tier than the earlier project, which will be a test to gauge the appetite for premium waterfront villas.