He contrasts that with living in a gated community, where residents drive to a community centre and look for parking. "Here you press a button. You take a lift down," he said. When asked whether a big name architect still matters to a mid-market buyer, Sultan said that it's all a part of what people are investing in. "You're not just buying a unit," he argues. He wants homes that stay relevant 10, 30 and 40 years on.