Dubai: A room with a view – of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious museums. For its latest launch, Aldar Properties is leveraging some of the city’s cultural landmarks - Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.
This will be done through the launch of apartment buildings at ‘Grove District’ on Saadiyat Island. This will be launched in phases, with 102 studios, one- and two-bedroom units available in the first building (Grove Museum Views). Sales start June 25, with studios at Dh905,000, Dh1.4 million for a one-bed, and Dh2.39 million for a two-bedroom.
Since its launch, Saadiyat Grove has become Abu Dhabi’s most anticipated lifestyle destination, due to the array of cultural, leisure, and entertainment experiences it will bring to residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi.
- Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development
For the developer, this is the second successive residential launch with a ‘museum’ touch, after coming up with the ‘Louvre Residences’ earlier this year. One-bedroom units are priced from Dh1.3 million.
Heavy offplan launches
It has been a busy slate for developers in Abu Dhabi on the offplan side, with Q Properties (which launched the $2 billion Reem Hills) among those joining Aldar in keeping the project pipeline busy. Another mega-development, Jubail Island, is making headway on the construction side, while Bloom Properties was another to launch a gated community earlier in the year.
The buying activity continues to be led by end-users, and market sources say this will likely be the case through the rest of the year.
The Aldar launch, Grove District, will have five buildings and 612 units. Including Grove District, the mixed-use destination on Saadiyat will feature around 3,000 residences, two hotels and coworking spaces for start-ups.