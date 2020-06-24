The Muscat corniche aglow in the night. Oman's sovereign rating was cut for a second time this year by Moody's Investors Service as a lower crude price environment will likely slash the Gulf nation's oil revenue. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Oman's sovereign rating was cut for a second time this year by Moody's Investors Service as a lower crude price environment will likely slash the Gulf nation's oil revenue.

The rating company downgraded the sovereign a notch lower to Ba3 - three levels into its non-investment grade scale, and changed its outlook to negative, according to a statement Tuesday. In March, Moody's put Oman on review for the downgrade, saying the country's low fiscal strength will likely place pressure on its finances. Its assessment is now on par with S&P Global Ratings and one level below that of Fitch Ratings.

"The downgrade reflects the conclusion that in a lower oil price environment, which Moody's now assumes will persist into the medium term, the government will unlikely be able to significantly offset the oil revenue loss and avoid a large and durable deterioration in its debt and debt affordability metrics or erosion of its fiscal and foreign currency buffers," according to the statement.

Moody's has revised its Brent crude price assumptions for 2020 and 2021 to an average of $35 per barrel and $45 respectively.

The biggest Arab oil exporter outside OPEC, Oman was considered to be one of the most vulnerable economies in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council even before the dual crisis. At the same time, its long-standing neutrality on regional and international issues have given it a special identity.

This year, Oman trimmed its budget expenditure and announced liquidity support in an effort to provide some relief from the Covid-19 shock. It has also discussed the possibility of financial aid from wealthier neighbors, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.