It was 50 years ago today, on June 17, 1970 that the legendary Range Rover was born. Considered the world’s first luxury SUV, it was also the first real civilised Land Rover that was at home in both the city and the countryside.
After debuting with a V8 engine and permanent four-wheel drive, the Range Rover became an instant rage, and in no time became the automotive icon that it is today. It captured everyone’s imagination, and was even displayed at the Louvre Museum in Paris as automotive art.
To celebrate the venerable SUV ‘s 50th birthday, Land Rover will build 1,970 examples of the ‘Fifty’, a special edition based on the fourth-generation Range Rover Autobiography.
The Range Rover Fifty will be available in both standard and long wheelbase body designs with four exterior colours; Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black. However, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations is also offering the Range Rover Fifty in one of three Heritage exterior solid paints reproduced from the original Range Rover paint palette; Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White. These will be available in “extremely limited numbers”.
The celebratory special features a number of bespoke exterior accents as well as two unique 22-inch wheel designs. The badging features a ‘Fifty’ script created by Gerry McGovern, Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, which will appear on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior on the “1 of 1970” centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates
Land Rover says the Range Rover Fifty will be available with a range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid P400e version.
