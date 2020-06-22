1 of 7
Although not a generational change, the latest Mercedes-AMG E63 S has received a comprehensive makeover that adds more style and more comfort to the premium sports saloon.
Up front, the grille and the headlights have been given a revamp. The grille appears to have taken inspiration from the Panamericana 300SL, and the vertical slats add to the aggressive, AMG GT-ish countenance. The flowing wing and large air inlets in high-gloss black extend across the front apron, continuing into the outer edge, rounding off outwards to the sides.
At the rear, the smooth, oval shaped taillights have been ditched in favour of sharper, slimmer, horizontally placed lights. Rounding off the rear is a high-gloss black diffuser with two longitudinal fins and rounded 90 mm trapezoidal twin tailpipes.
The wheel arches are 27 millimetres wider to accommodate the greater track width and the larger wheels on the front axle. As standard, the S-model is fitted with new 20-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, painted in a choice of matte black or high-gloss tantalum grey. If the optional AMG Night Package is chosen, the exterior mirror housings, window frames, waistline trim strips and trim elements in the front and rear apron comein high-gloss black.
The MBUX infotainment system with two 12.3-inch screens is standard and takes centre stage in the new E63’s cabin alongside the distinctive twin-spoke steering wheel.
The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine in the E 63 S 4Matic+ has its output unchanged at 612 horsepower and 850Nm of torque. Mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it propels the saloon from 0 to 100kph in 3.4 seconds.
While the AMG-tuned E63 has always been known for its dynamic prowess, Mercedes says the suspension with its four-link front axle design,independent wheel control and wheel suspension elements, and specially adjusted autonomous rear axle have been tweaked to offer more ride comfort than before.
