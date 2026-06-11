“Recent events across the region have reinforced a reality that disruption can emerge from many directions and often with little warning,” Chambers added. “Whether organisations are dealing with geopolitical uncertainty, third-party failures, cyber incidents or operational outages, resilience cannot be assumed. It must be tested, validated and continuously improved. The organisations that recover fastest are rarely those with the most confidence. They are the ones that regularly challenge their assumptions through exercises, audits and independent reviews long before disruption occurs.”

Optro said those investments are likely to be more effective when paired with independent validation, regular testing and continuous assurance. Nearly one in four UAE organisations have never subjected their BCM programme to formal external validation or audit.

“The findings reveal a dangerous resilience gap. Many organisations have confidence in their preparedness, but confidence alone does not reduce downtime, protect revenue or accelerate recovery,” said Richard Chambers, Senior Advisor, Risk and Audit at Optro and former CEO of The Institute of Internal Auditors. “Operational resilience is ultimately measured during moments of disruption, and the data suggests many organisations are discovering weaknesses only after an incident has already occurred.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.