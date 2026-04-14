“As a lynchpin of global trade, this survey gives a glimpse of the immediate response measures undertaken by firms in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to secure the flow of goods and trade, amid disruption in the region,” said Selim Kervanci, CEO, Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye at HSBC Bank Middle East

Senior executives in both markets are showing stronger belief in their ability to reposition compared to global peers. Around 57% of respondents in Saudi Arabia and 50% in the UAE said they strongly believe they can realign their organisations for the future, against a global average of 36%.

At the same time, trade is expected to become more regionally concentrated. Around 94% of respondents believe cross-border activity will tilt further towards intraregional corridors over the next five years, while still keeping global connections in place.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.