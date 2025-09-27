Dubai-based design agency owner pivots to personal development after 23-year success story
Dubai: Do you have a dream job? A dream body? Or the desire to start every morning with positive thoughts?
A Dubai-based entrepreneur, who has already found success with an independent design agency for over 23 years, has just launched what he claims is the world’s first AI-powered platform designed to help people achieve their dreams, that too with ‘scientific precision’.
Sajith Ansar, founder and CEO of Unlimits – an app that helps make your dreams come true - officially launched the app on September 17, targeting 50,000 users by the end of 2025 with an ambitious goal to help one billion dreams become reality by 2030.
Ansar, who arrived in Dubai in 2001 and built Idea Spice into a 2,500-brand portfolio agency, spent five years developing Unlimits after recognising a gap in the personal development market.
"There are two types of people," Ansar told Gulf News. "There are a bunch of people who have many dreams - I want to lose weight, I want to travel, I want work-life balance - but they don't act on it. There's another bunch who are in the rat race and have forgotten to dream."
The 51-year-old entrepreneur found that 83 per cent of people lack a clear vision for their future, while 92 per cent of those who set goals never achieve them, based on his research.
Unlimits secured a notable advisory partnership with celebrity hypnotherapist Paul McKenna, whose techniques have been used by football players, pop stars, and television personalities including Ellen DeGeneres.
The connection happened through what Ansar describes as manifestation. "I put Paul's picture in the app saying I want him on this platform. When my co-founder Siddharth (Anantharam), came on board, he had McKenna's contact details from a previous connection."
McKenna was visiting Dubai when Ansar sent him a video testimonial. "In five minutes, Paul calls, saying, 'This is a sign from God. I'm actually in Dubai now,'" Ansar recalls. "He was staying five minutes from our office."
The app operates on a three-step framework: Dream, Manifest, Achieve. Users can explore inspiration galleries, chat with AI-powered versions of their future selves, and access guided manifestations recorded by McKenna using neuro-linguistic programming techniques.
"We wanted a principle where in five steps, you actually move from what you wanted to action," says Ansar. "The best way to change somebody is when you coach yourself, when someone doesn’t tell you."
The platform breaks down large aspirations into small daily tasks based on Harvard's "optimal discomfort" principle, which suggests incremental changes are more sustainable than dramatic shifts.
The app incorporates multiple AI agents that learn user patterns and provide personalised coaching. Unlike static content libraries, the system adapts to individual goals, struggles, and progress.
"The advisor is constantly learning about you," Ansar explains. "When you come back and talk to the advisor, you suddenly realise somebody who knows so much about you."
The platform also includes social features, allowing users to join challenges with friends and share progress within a global community.
Unlimits operates on a subscription model, priced at $10 per month or $90 per year, with a one-month free trial. The platform uses a credit system for AI features, with 50,000 credits included in subscriptions.
"We kept the pricing low because we want more usage," Ansar explains. "For heavy users, $10 should be more than enough for a month."
Future revenue streams may include marketplace partnerships where users can access special deals on gyms, travel, and other services related to their goals, following a Pinterest-style model with integrated purchasing options.
The Dubai-based startup has 16 employees across the UAE, India, and Portugal, having recently secured angel investment after bootstrapping the initial development. Venture capital funding is the next target as the company prepares for international expansion.
Plans include localisation in multiple languages by 2026, with expansion roadmaps covering India, GCC countries, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
While apps like Headspace, Calm, and Mindvalley focus on meditation and general wellness, Ansar positions Unlimits as specifically targeting goal achievement through AI-powered personalisation.
"Unlike traditional wellness or self-help apps, Unlimits is designed for lasting change, turning inspiration into measurable breakthroughs," he states.
Ansar's own transformation journey inspired the development of the app. He used vision board techniques to lose 30 kilograms and improve his work-life balance while studying coaching methodologies and neuro-linguistic programming.
"I realised we were doing transformation for clients through branding. I was enjoying this transformational aspect a lot more than branding," he reflects.
Upcoming features include specialised modules from Paul McKenna for specific issues, such as smoking cessation and financial mindset changes, priced at $10 per module.
The company also plans physical events, including an annual "Unlimited Dream Summit" that brings users together globally, as well as webinars featuring renowned coaches for subscribers.
Unlimits targets the $200 billion global wellness and personal development market, positioning itself as an "operating system for human potential" rather than another wellness app.
With "manifestation" becoming the "word of the year" and generating 16 billion views on TikTok, according to Ansar, the timing appears strategic for a platform that simplifies the concept into actionable steps.
