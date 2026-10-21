Southeast Asia’s 10 richest: Vietnam’s Vuong leads, Filipino Razon surges to No. 2, Indonesia’s tycoons slide

Billionaire Prajogo Pangestu, son of a rubber trader, built Barito Pacific from a timber-trading venture in 1979 into one of Indonesia’s largest energy and petrochemical groups. AS Barito Pacific shares slid, Pangestu’s net worth fell from more than $44 billion to $18.6 billion over three months, driven mainly by a 60% drop in share price. The decline followed Indonesian authorities’ January questioning of transparency in the local stock market and the real value of shares in the country’s largest corporations. As of mid-October 2026, Bloomberg-based trackers put his fortune at about $11.2 billion to $11.4 billion, down roughly $28 billion from the end of 2025.