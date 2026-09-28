India has 391 dollar billionaires: Meet the 10 richest — Adani tops Ambani

Industry: Cement, metals, chemicals, telecommunications, financial services and fashion.

Wealth: Rs2.69 lakh crore ($28.0 billion), including family holdings.

Latest ventures: The Aditya Birla Group continues expanding cement capacity, branded apparel, paints, chemicals, renewable energy and financial services. Birla took over as chairman of the group at 28, after the death of his father, Aditya Vikram Birla. He consolidated and internationalized the conglomerate while broadening its consumer-facing businesses. The group’s cement operations, led by UltraTech, remain among its most important assets.