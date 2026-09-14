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Saudi shippers gain direct Asia-Europe access through new Jeddah service

AE15 service connects Jeddah directly with major Asian and Mediterranean trade hubs

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Saudi shippers gain direct Asia-Europe access through new Jeddah service
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Dubai: Saudi importers and exporters now have a direct connection to major trade hubs across Asia and the Mediterranean after the Morten Maersk made its maiden call at DP World’s South Container Terminal in Jeddah.

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The vessel operates on Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s AE15 Gemini Cooperation service, which connects key Asian markets with the Mediterranean and Europe.

Jeddah was added to the service rotation earlier this year, giving Saudi shippers direct access to Qingdao and Ningbo in China, Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia, and Port Said and Damietta in the Mediterranean.

The Morten Maersk is approximately 399 metres long and has capacity for more than 19,000 TEUs, placing it among the world’s largest container vessels.

Jeddah gives our customers direct access to the world’s most important trade routes, supported by the infrastructure and capability to handle the largest container vessels serving global trade. Our focus at South Container Terminal is on delivering reliable, efficient operations and providing customers with the connectivity they need. As services such as AE15 expand connectivity through Jeddah, customers benefit from greater choice and more direct access to the markets that matter to their business.
Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO of DP World Saudi Arabia

The AE15 service now operates through the Suez Canal following a structural change announced by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd in July 2026.

The companies said the change was intended to improve transit times for customers moving cargo between Asia and Europe, with Jeddah subsequently added to the service rotation.

South Container Terminal investment continues

DP World is also investing in the development of South Container Terminal to increase operational efficiency and expand its long-term capacity to handle growing cargo volumes.

The programme includes new equipment, greater automation and the progressive decarbonisation of terminal operations.

The investments are aimed at improving cargo-handling reliability and efficiency while giving shipping lines and cargo owners the infrastructure needed to support changing trade flows through Jeddah.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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