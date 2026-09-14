Saudi shippers gain direct Asia-Europe access through new Jeddah service

AE15 service connects Jeddah directly with major Asian and Mediterranean trade hubs
Dubai: Saudi importers and exporters now have a direct connection to major trade hubs across Asia and the Mediterranean after the Morten Maersk made its maiden call at DP World’s South Container Terminal in Jeddah.
The vessel operates on Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s AE15 Gemini Cooperation service, which connects key Asian markets with the Mediterranean and Europe.
Jeddah was added to the service rotation earlier this year, giving Saudi shippers direct access to Qingdao and Ningbo in China, Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia, and Port Said and Damietta in the Mediterranean.
The Morten Maersk is approximately 399 metres long and has capacity for more than 19,000 TEUs, placing it among the world’s largest container vessels.
Jeddah gives our customers direct access to the world’s most important trade routes, supported by the infrastructure and capability to handle the largest container vessels serving global trade. Our focus at South Container Terminal is on delivering reliable, efficient operations and providing customers with the connectivity they need. As services such as AE15 expand connectivity through Jeddah, customers benefit from greater choice and more direct access to the markets that matter to their business.Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO of DP World Saudi Arabia
The AE15 service now operates through the Suez Canal following a structural change announced by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd in July 2026.
The companies said the change was intended to improve transit times for customers moving cargo between Asia and Europe, with Jeddah subsequently added to the service rotation.
DP World is also investing in the development of South Container Terminal to increase operational efficiency and expand its long-term capacity to handle growing cargo volumes.
The programme includes new equipment, greater automation and the progressive decarbonisation of terminal operations.
The investments are aimed at improving cargo-handling reliability and efficiency while giving shipping lines and cargo owners the infrastructure needed to support changing trade flows through Jeddah.