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Peso hits record low, Filipino expats get more for every dirham

Weak peso and rising inflation add pressure on remittances and costs

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai: The Philippine peso fell to a record low on Friday, adding fresh pressure on Filipino households and expats already dealing with rising costs linked to global oil prices. (Check live forex rates here)

At 12:25 pm, Dh1 was equivalent to 16.48 pesos, according to Xe.com, marking the weakest level on record. The currency has been trending lower over the past week, moving within a narrow but steadily weakening range, with volatility remaining contained even as pressure builds.

The decline reflects broader concerns around inflation and economic growth, both of which are being shaped by developments in global energy markets.

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Inflation pressures build

Fuel costs in the Philippines have surged sharply, doubling over the past month as global oil prices reacted to tensions in the Middle East. The country’s heavy reliance on imports has made it particularly exposed to these shifts.

The central bank has now raised its average inflation forecast for the year to 5.1%, well above both its earlier estimate and its 2% to 4% target range.

That jump is feeding directly into currency weakness, with higher import costs and inflation expectations weighing on sentiment.

Central bank holds rates

Despite the inflation outlook, policymakers chose to hold interest rates steady at 4.25% in an unscheduled meeting, a move that caught economists off guard.

“Normally, with inflation going where it’s going, we would have hiked,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona said.

He pointed to the nature of current price pressures, which are being driven by supply shocks rather than demand, limiting the effectiveness of tighter monetary policy.

“We also project growth to remain weak. In that regard, to raise rates at this time would be painful.”

Balancing inflation and growth

The decision highlights the difficult trade-off facing policymakers. While inflation is rising, economic growth has slowed significantly, with GDP expanding by just 4.4% in 2025, a post-pandemic low.

Higher borrowing costs could further weaken activity at a time when the economy is already under strain.

The central bank said tightening policy now could delay recovery, even as it remains alert to second-round effects from rising oil prices.

In a more extreme scenario, where oil prices climb further, officials signalled that rate hikes could still come back into consideration.

Market reaction and outlook

The unexpected decision to hold rates has reinforced a cautious stance, with economists interpreting the move as an attempt to reassure markets that risks are being closely monitored.

The peso’s weakness also raises the risk of imported inflation, adding another layer of pressure on households.

Attention now turns to the central bank’s next scheduled meeting on April 23, where policymakers will reassess the balance between inflation and growth.

With oil prices and geopolitical risks still in focus, the direction of the peso will depend on how these external pressures evolve in the coming weeks.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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PhilippinesPhilippine pesoPhilippine economyUAE remittance

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