At 8.30 am UAE time, Dh1 stood at Rs25.93, according to XE.com, while the rupee stood at 95.25 against the US dollar. The move gives Indian expatriates in the UAE more rupees for every dirham sent home, although the currency’s fall also points to wider strain from oil imports, weak capital flows and pressure on India’s balance of payments.

The rupee closed at 94.8450 per dollar on Wednesday, down 0.3% on the day, after drifting back toward record lows following the fading impact of earlier central bank support measures. Traders said dollar sales by state-run banks, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, helped limit deeper losses.

Most analysts expect the rupee to stay on a weaker path. BofA has lowered its rupee forecast to 94 per dollar by mid-year from 89 earlier, while IDFC First Bank expects the currency to trade in the 95 to 96 range despite RBI support. Barclays has a year-end forecast of 96.80.

“The fundamental balance of payments picture continues to look weak, so the pressure on the rupee may persist,” Rahul Bajoria, head of India economics research at BofA Securities India told Bloomberg. “The RBI’s steps do provide relief, but we do not know if their efficacy will remain the same over a longer period.”

Economists have started widening their estimates for India’s balance of payments deficit, the broadest measure of money flowing in and out of the economy. Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the gap to reach $50 billion this fiscal year, compared with deficits of $39 billion and $5 billion in the previous two years. IDFC First Bank sees the deficit widening to between $40 billion and $50 billion from an estimated $35 billion in the prior period.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.