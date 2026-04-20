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RAKBANK posts record Q1 profit of Dh1 billion on strong lending, one-off gains

UAE lender boosted by asset growth, deposits rise and merchant business sale gain

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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RAKBANK posts record Q1 profit of Dh1 billion on strong lending, one-off gains

Dubai: The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) reported a record quarterly profit after tax of Dh1 billion for the first quarter of 2026, marking a 43% increase year-on-year, driven by strong balance sheet growth and a one-off gain from a business divestment.

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The earnings were supported by a gain of Dh473 million from the sale of its merchant acquiring business, alongside what the bank described as an industry-leading net interest margin of 4.0% and a CASA ratio of 65.6%.

Total assets rose 18% year-on-year to Dh107.3 billion, while customer deposits increased 22% to Dh74.3 billion, reflecting continued business momentum across corporate, SME and retail segments.

The bank said liquidity remained strong, with an eligible liquid assets ratio of 17.7%, as it continued to support customers amid short-term disruptions while maintaining focus on long-term growth.

Capital adequacy was reported at 18.7%, remaining well above regulatory requirements. Profitability metrics also strengthened, with return on common equity rising to 29.9% from 22.4% a year earlier, while return on assets increased to 3.9% from 3.2%, supported in part by the divestment.

The lender said it remains positioned for further growth, citing strong capital, liquidity and continued expansion across its core banking segments.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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