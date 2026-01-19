NMDC enters Europe with 51% stake in Spain’s Lantania Aguas

NMDC acquires Lantania Aguas stake to build global water infrastructure business
Dubai: NMDC Group has entered the European market for the first time after its infrastructure arm agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Spain’s Lantania Aguas. The Abu Dhabi-listed engineering and dredging company will take a 51% share in the desalination and water treatment specialist, expanding its footprint beyond marine and energy infrastructure.
The deal brings water and wastewater engineering, procurement and construction into NMDC Infra’s core offering, supporting the Group’s broader push into sustainable infrastructure and essential utilities.
Following completion, Lantania Aguas will be renamed Lantania NMDC Water and will continue to operate under its existing management. The company currently employs more than 300 professionals and holds an active backlog exceeding Dh2 billion across multiple countries.
The partnership will merge NMDC’s commercial scale and technical depth with Lantania’s desalination and purification expertise. Together, they aim to build a stronger presence across the Middle East, North Africa, South and Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America, targeting large-scale water reuse, wastewater treatment and industrial desalination projects.
The acquisition comes at a time when governments and utilities worldwide are accelerating investment in water infrastructure. Growing pressure on freshwater supplies and on climate resilience has shifted desalination and advanced water treatment from optional to essential, particularly in arid and high-growth regions.
By entering this segment, NMDC is positioning itself in one of the fastest-growing areas of global infrastructure spending.
“This acquisition marks NMDC Group’s first entry to the European market as we are set to export UAE-grown capabilities and scale to complement Lantania’s proven expertise," Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, said. "It also aligns with our strategy of expanding and diversifying NMDC Infra’s portfolio offering across many of the world’s most dynamic industries and markets."
The transaction is currently awaiting regulatory approvals. Once completed, NMDC Infra will have a fully integrated water platform with projects already active across several international markets.
