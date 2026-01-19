NMDC enters Europe with 51% stake in Spain’s Lantania Aguas

Dubai: NMDC Group has entered the European market for the first time after its infrastructure arm agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Spain’s Lantania Aguas. The Abu Dhabi-listed engineering and dredging company will take a 51% share in the desalination and water treatment specialist, expanding its footprint beyond marine and energy infrastructure.

“This acquisition marks NMDC Group’s first entry to the European market as we are set to export UAE-grown capabilities and scale to complement Lantania’s proven expertise," Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, said. "It also aligns with our strategy of expanding and diversifying NMDC Infra’s portfolio offering across many of the world’s most dynamic industries and markets."

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.