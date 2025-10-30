NMDC Group profit climbs 26% to Dh2.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025, backlog hits Dh62.3 billion

“Our strong nine-month performance reflects the depth of our capabilities, our ability to form strategic collaborations, as well as our agility to execute with precision,” said Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are well positioned as a champion of the UAE’s industrial and economic development ambitions, and we will continue to serve as the go-to global integrator that is trusted to bring projects to life that are high-value, complex, and nationally important.”