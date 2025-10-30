NMDC Group profit climbs 26% to Dh2.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025, backlog hits Dh62.3 billion

Overseas expansion and energy contracts strengthen NMDC’s growth momentum
Dubai: NMDC Group posted Dh20.5 billion in revenue and Dh2.8 billion in net profit for the first nine months of 2025, rising 11% and 26% year-on-year respectively.
The Group’s net profit margin reached 13.5%, supported by margin expansion and consistent execution across key markets.
The company continued to build its future pipeline as well. Backlog stood at Dh62.3 billion at the end of September, while project awards totaled Dh17.7 billion during the period. International contracts accounted for 38% of awards, signalling the growing importance of overseas markets to the business.
The period saw important project wins. NMDC entered the Philippines for the first time with a $610.1 million Manila Bay project. It also secured a $104.2 million contract for a new marina in Salalah and a $1.13 billion subsea gas pipeline agreement in Taiwan through NMDC Energy. Total pipeline reached Dh89 billion, spanning NMDC D&M, NMDC Energy and NMDC Infra.
“Our strong nine-month performance reflects the depth of our capabilities, our ability to form strategic collaborations, as well as our agility to execute with precision,” said Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are well positioned as a champion of the UAE’s industrial and economic development ambitions, and we will continue to serve as the go-to global integrator that is trusted to bring projects to life that are high-value, complex, and nationally important.”
The Group strengthened long-term growth platforms with a three-year collaboration agreement with ADNOC L&S and an extension of its framework with Aramco. It also retained its AA ESG rating from MSCI, while expanding its partnership with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to develop a framework aimed at protecting the marine environment and natural ecosystems across 13 focus areas.
