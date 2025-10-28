NMDC Energy revenue climbs 33% to Dh13 billion on global expansion

Solid backlog of Dh45.6 billion and new projects drive sustained profit momentum in 2025
Dubai: NMDC Energy, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients, recorded strong results for the first nine months of 2025, with revenue up 33% year-on-year to Dh13 billion and net profit rising 5% to Dh951 million. The company’s growth was supported by steady backlog execution, new project wins, and expanding operations across multiple international markets.
“NMDC Energy has been diligent at prioritising capacity-building, adding both depth and scale to its operations across key global energy markets," said Chairman Mohamed Hamad Al Mehairi. "The Company has been focused on setting fundamental building blocks to amplify the next chapter of our growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders.
The company also advanced its regional footprint, marking the first steel cut at its new 400,000 sqm yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. The facility, equipped with digital systems and an annual capacity of 40,000 tons, will support fabrication, rigging, and modularisation for complex energy projects.
Key contract wins during the period included a Dh9.7 billion offshore EPC project in the UAE and a Dh4.2 billion contract in Taiwan. International operations accounted for 31% of total revenue for the nine-month period.
