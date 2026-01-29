NMDC adds Dh618 million dredger to expand fleet and clear project backlog

Construction of the vessel formally began with a keel-laying ceremony held on January 28, attended by officials from NMDC Group and its subsidiary, NMDC Dredging and Marine. The company expects the dredger to be completed and fully operational by the first quarter of 2027, aligning with the delivery schedules of several large-scale projects in its current pipeline.

“Celebrating a new vessel build is a symbolic reference to our operational expansion, capability enhancement, in addition to setting a new foundation for growth," said Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group. "This state-of-the-art dredger will join NMDC’s impressive fleet, enhance our operational capabilities and allow us to execute our projects with more efficiency. A core strategic directive at NMDC is to boost the Group’s long-term capacity, deploy best-in-class assets, adopt the latest technology, and enhance our capacity to execute major coastal, port, energy, and offshore projects across our key international markets,” Zaghloul said.

