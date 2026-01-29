NMDC adds Dh618 million dredger to expand fleet and clear project backlog

New 148-metre cutter suction dredger strengthens capacity with delivery set for early 2027
Dubai: NMDC Group has moved to strengthen its execution capacity with the addition of a new self-propelled cutter suction dredger valued at Dh618 million, extending a fleet that already exceeds 170 vessels and highlighting the company’s push to keep pace with a swelling pipeline of awarded work across multiple markets.
The Abu Dhabi-listed group said the new vessel, measuring 148 metres in length and equipped with a total installed power of 30,440 kilowatts, will materially enhance its marine dredging capability at a time when demand for large-scale coastal, port and offshore infrastructure continues to accelerate across the Middle East and Asia.
The investment reflects a broader capacity build-out underway at NMDC, which has been scaling its asset base in response to a growing order backlog and an expanding international footprint. The dredger is designed to support complex reclamation, port development and energy-related projects that require high-powered, self-propelled assets capable of sustained operations.
Construction of the vessel formally began with a keel-laying ceremony held on January 28, attended by officials from NMDC Group and its subsidiary, NMDC Dredging and Marine. The company expects the dredger to be completed and fully operational by the first quarter of 2027, aligning with the delivery schedules of several large-scale projects in its current pipeline.
The timing also positions NMDC to secure additional contract wins without straining its existing fleet, which is already deployed across a mix of domestic and international assignments.
“Celebrating a new vessel build is a symbolic reference to our operational expansion, capability enhancement, in addition to setting a new foundation for growth," said Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group. "This state-of-the-art dredger will join NMDC’s impressive fleet, enhance our operational capabilities and allow us to execute our projects with more efficiency. A core strategic directive at NMDC is to boost the Group’s long-term capacity, deploy best-in-class assets, adopt the latest technology, and enhance our capacity to execute major coastal, port, energy, and offshore projects across our key international markets,” Zaghloul said.
