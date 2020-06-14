Weakness in global equities weigh on regional stocks

Weakness in global equities weighed on regional bourses in the second half of the trading week, with GCC equities having been laggards among global market peers so far in 2020, noted Pugalia, Director of Financial Markets Research at Emirates NBD.

The MSCI Arabian Markets index has dropped 15.3 per cent in the year so far, compared to a decline of 8.2 per cent in the MSCI World index and 11.5 per cent drop in the MSCI Emerging Markets index in the same period. The S&P Pan Arab Composite index lost 0.6 per cent last week.

“There are signs of primary market activity coming back to life in the region,” Pugalia added, referring to how Amlak International for Real Estate Finance has started its IPO in Saudi Arabia and BinDawood Holding is pushing ahead with plans to sell shares in its supermarket business on the Tadawul.



Dubai, Abu Dhabi exchanges mirror global declines

Reflecting weakness seen in global stocks, the UAE stock markets further fell on Sunday, extending consecutive session declines seen towards the end of last week.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) index dropped 0.5 per cent at 2,091 points, after falling as much as 2 per cent earlier in the session. The benchmark has now fallen for three out of the last four trading sessions.

The recent bout of weakness on the DFM comes after having rallied for six straight sessions in the sessions that preceded the current declines.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) slipped 0.4 per cent at 4,276 points, now amassing losses now for four straight sessions.