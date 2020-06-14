1 of 7
Honda has announced the return of a range of four-wheel powersports vehicles for the 2021 model year, including two Pioneer multipurpose side-by-sides and four FourTrax multipurpose ATVs.
Pioneer 1000: Honda says the Pioneer 1000 blends comfort, handling and hauling with user-friendly features. Featuring an automatic six-speed dual Clutch Transmission, the Pioneer 1000 is available in three-person and five-person versions, as well as standard, Deluxe and Limited Edition variations. The latter is a five-seater that features adjustable FOX Quick Switch 3 shocks and smart technology such as hill-start assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and the i-4WD traction-management system.
Pioneer 700: This midsize multipurpose side-by-side strikes a balance between size and capability. It comes in two- and four-seat versions available in standard and Deluxe iterations, the latter featuring aluminum wheels, electric power steering and colour-matched suspension springs. The Deluxe versions also let drivers switch between automatic and manual shifting.
FourTrax Foreman Rubicon: The FourTrax Foreman Rubicon is powered by a 518cc engine that offers high torque and low- to midrange power. Honda says the independent rear suspension system offers a plush ride. Versions are available with either a dual clutch transmission or a manual transmission and power steering. On DCT versions, an easy-to-use reverse switch simplifies the transition into and out of reverse. DCT versions also feature an override that enables manual gear shifting even when in automatic mode.
FourTrax Foreman 4x4: Available in three iterations—a standard version, another which adds electric power steering (EPS) and a third that features both EPS and Electric Shifting—the Foreman is powered by a 518cc engine that delivers strong acceleration and powerful towing power. The swingarm-style rear suspension adds to durability and helps in more comfortable towing.
FourTrax Rancher: The FourTrax Rancher has been a mainstay in Honda’s ATV lineup. Featuring eight different versions, the Rancher family offers the choice between independent rear suspension or a swingarm-style rear end. Versions with DCT or Electric Shifting feature a reverse-engagement lever for hassle-free shift into and out of reverse. The Rancher comes standard with a front utility box that can be reached from the riding position when parked, and it accepts accessories from Honda’s Pro-Connect system, which makes installing and removing luggage boxes easy.
FourTrax Rincon: Featuring Honda’s largest ATV engine, a three-speed automatic transmission and independent rear suspension, the FourTrax Rincon is the most rugged model in the range. The liquid-cooled 675cc single-cylinder engine has its crankshaft aligned with the vehicle’s direction of travel for a direct link to the rear axle, while longtravel suspension, rugged bodywork and steel racks add to its rugged performance.
