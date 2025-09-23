The rally has been fueled by a combination of global economic moves and investor sentiment. China’s central bank is reportedly seeking to act as a custodian of sovereign gold reserves, inviting friendly countries to store bullion within its borders. This effort strengthens China’s influence in global bullion markets and adds momentum to the ongoing price surge.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait .) Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold was at ₹11,569 per gram, and the rate for 22-carat gold is about ₹10,605 per gram Tuesday evening.

By Tuesday evening, prices surged to fresh records, with 22-karat at Dh422.50 per gram and 24-karat at Dh456.25—up Dh8 from yesterday's close—making gold far less affordable for many buyers.

Dubai: Gold is surging again, with US futures climbing above $3,800 per ounce for the first time. The precious metal is now on track for its best month since 2020, with prices up nearly 45% so far this year.

“Gold has become the market’s anchor,” said Ahmad Assiri, research strategist at Pepperstone. “While equities and tech remain in focus, gold continues to attract investors seeking stability and protection against inflation.”

Investors are also turning to gold as a safe haven amid economic uncertainty. Expectations of potential US interest rate cuts, pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower rates, and geopolitical tensions are all driving demand for the non-yielding metal.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.