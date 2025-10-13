CEO says pricing stays free for buyers as company targets Saudi expansion
Dubai: There will be no changes to Dubizzle's platform or pricing strategy once it lists on the Dubai Financial Market next month. Instead, the classifieds giant is doubling down on artificial intelligence and keeping its core service free for users.
CEO Imran Ali Khan told Gulf News today that the company will maintain its free-to-use model for buyers and most sellers, even as it pursues aggressive growth in Saudi Arabia following its initial public offering.
“For most of the users, especially buyers, it is free to use,” Khan said following the IPO announcement. “We don’t have the same threats as marketplace models like e-commerce or food delivery, where switching costs are zero and a newcomer can offer discount vouchers,” he added.
Khan insists the platform’s monetisation remains focused squarely on car dealers and real estate agencies, who pay annual subscription fees to list their inventory and receive leads from millions of monthly users.
Khan stressed that changes happen continuously through user feedback rather than dramatic overhauls.
"Our journey really starts from the user, and the product is ever-evolving," he said. "We never stop working. It is changing every day. There's feedback coming in from many different channels, also in-person sessions, and the product continues to evolve."
The company won't be expanding into new business categories or changing its asset-light classifieds model. However, Khan left the door open for acquisitions that enhance the user experience around real estate, automobiles, and general goods.
"Can we augment the experience? Can we do more? That's where M&A strategy comes in," he said, pointing to previous acquisitions like Property Monitor, a data provider for agencies and developers, and Drivearabia, an editorial platform for new car content.
Moreover, the company operates over 60 proprietary AI models, making half a million predictions per minute. This technology, developed since 2016, personalizes user experiences and recommendations.
"We have embedded a fair amount of AI into the apps now," Khan said. "The idea is to personalise the user experience, give you recommendations, and the kind of things you see on the platform are tailored to your behaviour."
