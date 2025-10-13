Since 2022, Dubai’s markets have hosted a steady stream of high-profile listings. Unlike others, Dubizzle enters as a turnaround story, appealing to investors seeking growth rather than income. With an offer size between Bayanat AI and PureHealth, both major institutional draws, Dubizzle adds to the UAE’s growing pipeline of tech-driven, asset-light listings.

The company plans to sell 1.25 billion shares, equal to 30.34 percent of its capital, ahead of its November 6, 2025 listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The sale — one of the year’s largest tech offerings in the UAE — comes as Dubizzle’s financials show signs of stability and renewed growth momentum.

After two years of losses, the company has moved close to profitability. Operating losses narrowed from $60.1 million in 2024 to a $0.96 million operating profit in the first half of 2025, while the net loss fell to $8.9 million, its smallest in years. This reflects tighter cost control, lower marketing expenses, and stronger operating discipline.

What sets Dubizzle apart is a clear profitability shift. Revenue has grown for three consecutive years while losses have narrowed sharply. If priced attractively, the IPO could appeal to both regional retail buyers and long-term institutional investors looking for exposure to consumer-internet growth across MENA — still one of the most underrepresented sectors on regional exchanges.

For investors, Dubizzle’s listing represents more than a liquidity event — it’s a test of confidence in the UAE’s maturing tech sector and a signal that regional consumer internet platforms are entering a new phase of profitable growth.

While the final offer price will be announced on October 30, a 30% free float allows meaningful price discovery. With improving profitability and steady revenue growth, investors will be watching whether the IPO valuation captures the company’s shift from restructuring to sustained expansion.

Dubizzle operates one of the most visited digital classifieds and marketplace networks in the region, giving it a strong brand and customer base to scale further across the MENA market.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.