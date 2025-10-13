GOLD/FOREX
Dubizzle IPO: 5 reasons why Dubai's latest listing is expected to stand out

Dubizzle Group’s IPO signals a turnaround — and growth potential for new investors

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Dubizzle Group’s upcoming IPO could mark a turning point for one of the region’s most recognized digital marketplace operators.

The company plans to sell 1.25 billion shares, equal to 30.34 percent of its capital, ahead of its November 6, 2025 listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The sale — one of the year’s largest tech offerings in the UAE — comes as Dubizzle’s financials show signs of stability and renewed growth momentum.

Listings galore

Since 2022, Dubai’s markets have hosted a steady stream of high-profile listings. Unlike others, Dubizzle enters as a turnaround story, appealing to investors seeking growth rather than income. With an offer size between Bayanat AI and PureHealth, both major institutional draws, Dubizzle adds to the UAE’s growing pipeline of tech-driven, asset-light listings.

What sets Dubizzle apart is a clear profitability shift. Revenue has grown for three consecutive years while losses have narrowed sharply. If priced attractively, the IPO could appeal to both regional retail buyers and long-term institutional investors looking for exposure to consumer-internet growth across MENA — still one of the most underrepresented sectors on regional exchanges.

Why Dubizzle IPO stands out

1. Steady revenue growth

Revenue climbed from $197.7 million in 2022 to $222 million in 2024, with H1 2025 revenue hitting $133 million — a 26% year-on-year increase. This consistent top-line growth highlights Dubizzle’s resilience, even amid restructuring and higher share-based costs in 2023–2024.

2. Losses narrow, profit returns

After two years of losses, the company has moved close to profitability. Operating losses narrowed from $60.1 million in 2024 to a $0.96 million operating profit in the first half of 2025, while the net loss fell to $8.9 million, its smallest in years. This reflects tighter cost control, lower marketing expenses, and stronger operating discipline.

3. Improving core profitability

On an adjusted basis — excluding share-based and one-off costs — Dubizzle posted an adjusted net profit of $15.4 million in 2024 and $14 million in H1 2025. Strengthening margins suggest a more sustainable, recurring-revenue model taking shape.

4. Strong market position

Dubizzle operates one of the most visited digital classifieds and marketplace networks in the region, giving it a strong brand and customer base to scale further across the MENA market.

5. Valuation potential

While the final offer price will be announced on October 30, a 30% free float allows meaningful price discovery. With improving profitability and steady revenue growth, investors will be watching whether the IPO valuation captures the company’s shift from restructuring to sustained expansion.

For investors, Dubizzle’s listing represents more than a liquidity event — it’s a test of confidence in the UAE’s maturing tech sector and a signal that regional consumer internet platforms are entering a new phase of profitable growth.

