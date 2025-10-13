The offering will comprise 1.25 billion ordinary shares, representing just over 30 per cent of the group’s post-offer capital. Once listed, Dubizzle Group will have 4.12 billion shares outstanding.

Dubai: Dubizzle Group plans to sell a 30.34 percent stake through an initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , marking one of the largest tech listings in the UAE this year.

Subscription for retail and institutional investors opens on October 23 and closes on October 29, with the final offer price to be announced on October 30. Allocation of shares and confirmations will follow on November 4, and trading of shares is expected to begin on November 6, 2025.

"The Group is targeting to achieve net profit in the near-term future, supported by the strong and expected expanding profitability of its established UAE business, partially offset by investments in its KSA and Other MENA businesses," the company said in a statement.

The net loss narrowed from $126.6 million in 2022 to $47.4 million in 2023, $62.3 million in 2024, and $8.9 million in H1 2025. Adjusted net profit—a non-IFRS metric that excludes share-based payments, impairments, and other one-offs—stood at $15.4 million in 2024 and $14 million in the first half of 2025.

The group reported revenue of $222 million in 2024, up from $220.8 million in 2023 and $197.7 million in 2022. For the first half of 2025, revenue reached $133 million, compared with $105 million in the same period last year.

