BUSINESS
Dubizzle Group to offer 30% stake in Dubai IPO, eyes listing in November

IPO to offer 1.25 billion shares on DFM as losses narrow and revenues climb

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: Dubizzle Group plans to sell a 30.34 percent stake through an initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), marking one of the largest tech listings in the UAE this year.

The offering will comprise 1.25 billion ordinary shares, representing just over 30 per cent of the group’s post-offer capital. Once listed, Dubizzle Group will have 4.12 billion shares outstanding.

The IPO includes both new shares issued by the company and existing shares offered by current shareholders.

Subscription for retail and institutional investors opens on October 23 and closes on October 29, with the final offer price to be announced on October 30. Allocation of shares and confirmations will follow on November 4, and trading of shares is expected to begin on November 6, 2025.

Financial turnaround

The group reported revenue of $222 million in 2024, up from $220.8 million in 2023 and $197.7 million in 2022. For the first half of 2025, revenue reached $133 million, compared with $105 million in the same period last year.

The net loss narrowed from $126.6 million in 2022 to $47.4 million in 2023, $62.3 million in 2024, and $8.9 million in H1 2025. Adjusted net profit—a non-IFRS metric that excludes share-based payments, impairments, and other one-offs—stood at $15.4 million in 2024 and $14 million in the first half of 2025.

"The Group is targeting to achieve net profit in the near-term future, supported by the strong and expected expanding profitability of its established UAE business, partially offset by investments in its KSA and Other MENA businesses," the company said in a statement.

Shareholders, ownership

Following the IPO, OLX B.V. will remain the largest shareholder with 37.95 per cent of the company. Other significant investors include:

  • Kingsway Frontier Consumer Internet Fund L.P. – 11.01%

  • KCK Ventures III Ltd (Bermuda) – 14.02%

  • Affinity Partners Funds (Parallel & Fund I) – 10.7% combined

  • Founders Imran Ali Khan (4.29%), Zeeshan Ali Khan (1.23%), and Ha Mim Foundation (1.67%)

The company’s board is chaired by Nael Karim Kassar, with Imran Ali Khan serving as vice chairman. Other directors include Zeeshan Ali Khan, Haider Ali Khan, Jake Hennemuth, Asad Naqvi, Fahd Beg, Ali Esfahani, and Salma Hassan.

Advisors, managers

The offering is being managed by a syndicate of UAE and international banks, including Emirates NBD Capital, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), HSBC Bank Middle East, and EFG Hermes UAE.

Dubizzle Group, which operates leading online marketplaces across the UAE and wider MENA region, recorded continued growth in revenues despite high restructuring and share-based compensation costs in 2024.

The upcoming IPO will broaden its investor base and establish its first public valuation under DFM rules.

