The IPO will offer 1.25 billion shares, representing 30.34 percent of Dubizzle Group’s post-offer capital. The offer includes both new shares issued by the company and existing shares sold by current shareholders.

Dubai: Investors can subscribe to the Dubizzle Group initial public offering (IPO) starting October 23. The subscription window will close on October 29, with shares expected to list on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on November 6, 2025.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.