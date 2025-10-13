Subscriptions open October 23, close October 29 for retail and institutional investors
Dubai: Investors can subscribe to the Dubizzle Group initial public offering (IPO) starting October 23. The subscription window will close on October 29, with shares expected to list on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on November 6, 2025.
The IPO will offer 1.25 billion shares, representing 30.34 percent of Dubizzle Group’s post-offer capital. The offer includes both new shares issued by the company and existing shares sold by current shareholders.
UAE nationals, residents, and qualified non-resident investors can subscribe.
Retail investors will participate through the First Tranche, while institutional investors will subscribe through the Second Tranche.
Subscription opens Wednesday, October 23.
The subscription period runs for seven days, ending Tuesday, October 29.
Applications must be submitted through the receiving banks listed in the prospectus:
Emirates NBD Capital
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)
HSBC Bank Middle East
EFG Hermes UAE
Each investor must provide a valid NIN (National Investor Number) issued by DFM.
Allocation for retail investors (First Tranche): November 4.
Successful subscribers will receive SMS confirmations on the same day.
Refunds of surplus funds and any profit from subscription accounts will also commence on November 4.
Dubizzle Group shares are expected to begin trading on DFM on November 6, 2025.
The offering will mark Dubizzle Group’s debut on Dubai’s main market, giving investors access to one of the region’s most prominent digital classifieds and marketplace operators.
