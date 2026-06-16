Oak Hill Advisors receives DFSA approval as Dubai grows its alternatives hub
Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre has welcomed Oak Hill Advisors after the global credit-focused alternative investment firm received regulatory authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to establish in the emirate.
Oak Hill Advisors, known as OHA, had about $112 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Its Dubai expansion follows the firm becoming the 100th hedge fund manager to be registered by the DIFC Authority in late 2025.
DIFC said OHA’s arrival reflects Dubai’s growing role as a base for global asset managers and financial institutions. The centre is already home to the region’s largest cluster of wealth and asset management firms, supported by its legal and regulatory framework, talent base and location between Asian, European and Middle Eastern markets.
OHA manages credit strategies across private credit, leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, stressed and distressed debt, collateralised loan obligations and multi-strategy credit investing. The firm has more than 30 years of experience across global credit markets.
Its expansion into the GCC also comes as private credit has become a larger part of global investment portfolios, with institutional investors looking for yield and diversification outside traditional public markets.
“Establishing an office in the GCC marks an important milestone in OHA’s continuing growth in a region where we have developed many significant partnerships over time," Declan Tiernan, Partner and Head of EMEA Client Coverage at OHA. "The DIFC offers a sophisticated financial ecosystem, a strong regulatory framework, and strategic access to investors and opportunities across the Middle East and beyond.”
The firm’s authorisation by the DFSA gives it a regulated base in Dubai as regional investors increase their exposure to alternative assets and global managers build teams closer to sovereign funds, family offices and institutional capital pools.
“OHA’s decision to establish its presence in DIFC further reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global financial hub and a destination of choice for the world’s foremost alternative investment firms," said Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority. "OHA joins a rapidly expanding ecosystem of global asset managers and credit specialists operating from DIFC, reflecting continued confidence in our regulatory environment, infrastructure, and ability to support the evolving needs of the global investment community.”
Dubai is currently ranked seventh in the world as a global financial centre and sixth for investment management, driven by DIFC initiatives, according to the centre.
The latest approval strengthens DIFC’s position in the alternatives market, where credit-focused firms are expanding their footprint to serve investors seeking exposure to private markets, structured credit and long-term capital strategies.