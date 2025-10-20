Rudolph Lohmeyer, Senior Partner at Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council and Head of the National Transformations Institute, said the shift reflects how cities are being redefined by adaptability, not legacy. “What’s striking in this year’s results is not just which cities moved up or down, but why. Cities are no longer defined by legacy advantages or sheer scale. Their competitiveness now rests on how well they can cultivate talent, build trust in digital systems, and design livable environments that can withstand volatility. The Gulf’s trajectory is a clear example of how aligning these factors can change a city’s global standing in just a few years,” he said.